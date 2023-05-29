Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.

It ceremony included speeches by the school’s president and other graduating seniors.

Ukrainian human rights lawyer Olek-Sandra Matviichuk, the head of Ukraine’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning center for civil liberties also received an honorary degree at the ceremony.

Matviichuk along with six other influential leaders in the arts, biotech, higher education, environmental journalism, business and literature accepted the diploma.

The commencement was held at the school’s main quadrangle.

Also, 80-year-old Hollywood icon Harrison Ford was spotted during commencement weekend. His son, Liam, is a student at Amherst College.

Ford was seen at the Amherst Farmers Market on Saturday.

A photo was sent in by one of our Western Mass News viewers, thanks to Joyce Douthwright of Cold Spring Soapery for the great shot!

