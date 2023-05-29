Celtics preparing to take on Miami for historic Game 7

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Celtics are just one win away from making history.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat is set for Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Down three games to none in the best of seven series, the Celtics have come roaring back and tied the series up at 3 on Saturday night.

Derrick White was the hero over the weekend, tapping in a loose ball with .02 seconds left on the clock.

It thrusted the Celtics ahead and the team won in dramatic fashion.

The winner of Monday night’s matchup advances to the NBA Finals to take on the Denver Nuggets.

Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

