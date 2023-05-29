Chicopee community honors fallen veterans with candlelight ceremony

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, community members came together to honor our fallen veterans in Chicopee.

A candlelight ceremony took place tonight at the Vietnam Veterans’ Plaza on Chicopee Street.

Western Mass News stopped by Sunday night’s ceremony and spoke to veterans who told us, the Memorial holiday is an important time to remember all those who fought for our country and reflect.

Dave Chapdelaine, a Vietnam Veteran said, “Remebering all the people throughout all the wars, who lost their lives during the wars, and that’s the main reason is just to keep the remembrance going so people don’t forget, unfortunately today people forget.”

The event was hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of Western Massachusetts Chapter 111.

