Dry and Increasingly Warm this Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Beautiful weather for Memorial Day across western Mass with sunny skies, a healthy breeze and afternoon highs ending up in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Skies remain clear tonight thanks to high pressure passing overhead. The high will bring wind to calm levels and with all the dry air in place, temperatures will cool off quite a bit. Early Tuesday morning lows should dip to either side of 40 degrees.

Sunny and cool to start things off Tuesday with temperatures warming quickly. Afternoon highs end up in the 70s to around 80 again for most. Breezes stay light and shift out of the Southeast, which will allow for plumes of wildfire smoke originating from Nova Scotia to drift into southern New England. Smoke may come to ground levels, meaning visibility may lower a bit and you might be able to smell it. Air quality alerts may be issued depending on how the smoke “behaves”. For western Mass, it won’t last all day, but should linger for a few hours in the late afternoon to the evening.

Wildfire smoke will clear back out Tuesday night and temperatures cool back into the 40s.

Temperatures are on the rise this week as we kick off June and meteorological summer. A ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to climb back into the middle 80s Wednesday, then lower 90s both Thursday and Friday for the Pioneer Valley. Unlike mid-summer, the air is still quite dry, so humidity will remain low. However, 90s is 90s, so dress “cool”!

A cold front looks to approach our area from the north by Friday, bringing a low chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The arrival of any rain should be late in the day-closer to dinner time. Behind the front, we turn cooler and breezy for Saturday and keep dry, sunny weather through Sunday.

