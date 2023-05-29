Crews respond to Route 7 in New Ashford after propane tanks fall from vehicle

NEW ASHFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in New Ashford responded to Route 7 Monday afternoon after two 20 pound propane tanks fell from a vehicle and rolled over the highway.

According to New Ashford Fire Chief Frank Speth, the scene has since been secured as crews work to clean up the roadway.

Both New Ashford and Dalton Fire crews responded.

No injuries have been reported, and no damage was done to any vehicles.

The road has remained open to traffic.

