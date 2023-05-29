Crews respond to Route 7 in New Ashford after propane tanks fall from vehicle

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ASHFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in New Ashford responded to Route 7 Monday afternoon after two 20 pound propane tanks fell from a vehicle and rolled over the highway.

According to New Ashford Fire Chief Frank Speth, the scene has since been secured as crews work to clean up the roadway.

Both New Ashford and Dalton Fire crews responded.

No injuries have been reported, and no damage was done to any vehicles.

The road has remained open to traffic.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Police looking for missing Springfield teen possibly in Holyoke area
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee
On Sunday evening, there was heavy police, fire, and first responder presence on Alvord Street...
First responders, divers deployed in the area of Alvord Street in South Hadley

Latest News

The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
basketball generic
Celtics preparing to take on Miami for historic Game 7
The ceremony took place at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Gov. Healey joins local leaders in honoring veterans in Agawam this Memorial Day
The ceremony took place at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Gov. Healey joins local leaders in honoring veterans in Agawam this Memorial Day