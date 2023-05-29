First responders, divers deployed in the area of Alvord Street in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday evening, there was heavy police, fire, and first responder presence on Alvord Street in South Hadley.

When Western Mass News crews first arrived just after 8 p.m. we saw several first responders there and dive teams.

At least 3 boats have been deployed into the river.

Details on this incident are limited right now, but officials have told us that they are searching for possible debris inside the Connecticut River, and that they may be looking for a person as well.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.