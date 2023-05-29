Gov. Healey joins local leaders in honoring veterans in Agawam this Memorial Day

Maura Healey, candidate for Massachusetts governor
Maura Healey, candidate for Massachusetts governor(Healey Campaign)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey and First Cabinet-Level Veterans’ Secretary Jon Santiago were in Agawam Monday afternoon to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

The ceremony took place at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Several local and state leaders were also in attendance, including State Representative John Velis, who served in the military, as well as Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.

During her speech, Governor Healey touched on how veterans should be remembered.

“We believe that military service is the highest form of service and therefore should be recognized at the highest level of government with all of the resources brought to bear,” she said.

Governor Healey added that she felt incredibly moved to see so many people and families at the cemetery celebrating the loss of an armed forces member.

