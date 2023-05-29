Here’s a list of events across western Massachusetts for Memorial Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Memorial Day events to be held on Monday throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County.

Springfield:

St. Michael’s Cemetery Memorial Day Mass. at 10 a.m. then a mass, wreath laying at the cemetery’s War Memorial.

Chicopee:

Memorial Day ceremony with the wreath laying at Veterans Memorial Plaza, 460 Front Street at 10:30 a.m.

Agawam:

Vietnam Bridge along with West Springfield Veterans’ Council will host a ceremony starting at 7 a.m. then move throughout the morning:

7:25 a.m. American Legion Post #185

7:40 a.m. Springfield Street Cemetery

8:00 a.m. Granger School

8:15 a.m. South Westfield Street Cemetery

8:30 a.m. Agawam Center Cemetery-Across St. John’s

10:00 a.m. Assembly point Agawam Middle School, Agawam Town Hall and march down Main Street to Veterans’ Green. Ceremony will follow.

Governor Maura Healey will attend the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services Memorial Day Ceremony in Agawam and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans’ Services Memorial Day Ceremony at 1 p.m.

Westfield:

The Memorial Day Parade will begin assembling at 9 a.m. The parade will begin around 10:00 a.m. The Sound of Bomber Pride will proudly march in Westfield’s Memorial Day Parade. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

The parade route will be:

The marchers will go from the Mestek property to North Elm Street

Continuing to across the Great River Bridge to Elm Street

Then it will follow turn to Broad Street to West Silver Street ending in Memorial Park for the ceremony.

East Longmeadow:

East Longmeadow American Legion Post #293 marching to the flag pole at the East Longmeadow High School; the Legion will then perform the Memorial Day American flag protocol. Immediately following, a ceremony will be held in the high school auditorium.

Hampden:

Concert in Hampden, MA at the conclusion of the Memorial Day Parade and ceremony, approx. 11 a.m. in front of Hampden Town Hall. Sponsored in part by a grant from the Hampden and MA Cultural Councils.

Amherst:

Procession from Town Common ending with a ceremony at the War Memorial Pool at 9:30 a.m.

Ware:

Parade will begin at the American Legion located on 45 Maple Street and proceeds to the Veterans Park on Main St for a Ceremony at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.