Holyoke crews respond to a large brush fire near Springdale Park

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Firefighters are on scene for a brush fire in the area of Sprindale Park in Holyoke Sunday night.

According to Fire Capt. Dave Rex, crews are responding to reports of a heavy brush fire that has spread and damaged two garages.

Officials confirmed the area of Main Street up to Papineau Street is closed both ways at this time.

No injuries reported.

Please avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon they become available.

