Holyoke crews respond to a large brush fire near Springdale Park

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Firefighters are on scene for a brush fire in the area of Sprindale Park in Holyoke Sunday night.

According to Fire Capt. Dave Rex, crews are responding to reports of a heavy brush fire that has spread and damaged two garages.

Officials confirmed the area of Main Street up to Papineau Street is closed both ways at this time.

No injuries reported.

