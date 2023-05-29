Holyoke crews respond to Taylor St. after house fire reignites

The cause is under investigation.
By Samantha Galicki, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Holyoke were back on Taylor Street after a house fire reignited overnight into Monday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the home around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, where three people were displaced and a dog died due to smoke inhalation.

A 911 call came in just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Crews found fire on the first and second floor of the house and had a more difficult time battling those flames because they had to stay outside.

The house was not a total loss after the first response, but no residents were staying there Sunday night when the fire reignited.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Police looking for missing Springfield teen possibly in Holyoke area
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
A photo of a fire truck.
3 displaced, following multi-family house fire on Taylor Street in Holyoke
The victim died at the hospital.
Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash at intersection of Belmont Avenue

Latest News

The cause is under investigation.
Holyoke crews respond to Taylor St. after house fire reignites
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee