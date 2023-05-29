Holyoke crews respond to Taylor St. after house fire reignites
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Holyoke were back on Taylor Street after a house fire reignited overnight into Monday morning.
Firefighters first responded to the home around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, where three people were displaced and a dog died due to smoke inhalation.
A 911 call came in just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Crews found fire on the first and second floor of the house and had a more difficult time battling those flames because they had to stay outside.
The house was not a total loss after the first response, but no residents were staying there Sunday night when the fire reignited.
The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.