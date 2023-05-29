Holyoke crews respond to Taylor St. after house fire reignites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Holyoke were back on Taylor Street after a house fire reignited overnight into Monday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the home around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, where three people were displaced and a dog died due to smoke inhalation.

A 911 call came in just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Crews found fire on the first and second floor of the house and had a more difficult time battling those flames because they had to stay outside.

The house was not a total loss after the first response, but no residents were staying there Sunday night when the fire reignited.

The cause is under investigation.

