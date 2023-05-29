Holyoke youth basketball team aims to raise funds with car wash event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A car wash was held to raise money for a local youth basketball team in Holyoke.

Proceeds from Sunday’s car wash will go directly towards the ladies’ Paper City basketball club, so the youth team can go to Ocean City, Maryland for a basketball tournament.

“It feels good to do something for the community,” said one of the teammates. “It’s just a blessing to be here, to get money, go anywhere and spend some time with the team.”

Guests were able to purchase hot dogs. Hamburgers and other refreshments at Sunday’s event to help raise funds.

The event took place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Metcalf School in Holyoke.

