Local leaders react to debt ceiling impact on the economy as they reach an agreement

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News wanted to know what the impact the debt ceiling agreement could have on your wallet.

State Senator John Velis told us in these situations that the state and local governments are often tasked with picking up the slack if there’s inaction in Washington.

“If something doesn’t get done on the federal level, it trickles down to the state. We’re kindly asked to fill in money and resources,” said Senator Velis. “We are just sitting by, waiting to see if there’s a deal and it sounds like there will be. But God forbid there wasn’t, a Massachusetts taxpayer would be paying a lot of money to fill that void.”

Economics professor Karl Petrick said all kinds of loans including mortgage rates, rental rates, student loans, car loans and other household debts would be affected if a deal is not reached. He talked about one estimate on how damaging it would be if the country defaulted for only one week.

“The consequences on the US economy would have been so bad that over one and a half million jobs would’ve been lost,” said Petrick. That’s about six months of job creation wiped out in a week.”

Petrick added that the best solution would be to find a way where concerns over the debt ceiling aren’t repeatedly happening on a consistent basis.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Police looking for missing Springfield teen possibly in Holyoke area
Crews in Palmer responded to the Shell gas station on Thorndike Street Sunday morning for...
Palmer crews respond to car fire on Thorndike St.
A photo of a fire truck.
3 displaced, following multi-family house fire on Taylor Street in Holyoke
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
Investigation underway following alleged abuse of disabled students on a bus in Springfield
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash at intersection of Belmont Avenue
he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
Memorial Day (generic)
Here’s a list of events across western Massachusetts for Memorial Day
Firefighters are on scene for a brush fire in the area of Springdale Park in Holyoke Sunday...
Firefighters battle large brush fire near Springdale Park in Holyoke