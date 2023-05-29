Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier

Easthampton boat ramp closed 052923
Easthampton boat ramp closed 052923(Easthampton Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River for a missing jet skier.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they have units conducting a water search in the Connecticut River for a jet skier who went missing following a boating crash on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are assisting.

Western Mass News has a crew on their way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as one is available.

