Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash at intersection of Belmont Avenue
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were on scene for a rollover crash at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Sumner Avenue Sunday night.
According to Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, crews received the call at around 9:30 p.m., when crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle on its side.
No injuries reported.
The cause of incident is under investigation at this time.
