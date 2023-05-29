Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash at intersection of Belmont Avenue

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were on scene for a rollover crash at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Sumner Avenue Sunday night.

According to Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, crews received the call at around 9:30 p.m., when crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle on its side.

No injuries reported.

The cause of incident is under investigation at this time.

