Springfield crews respond to a rollover crash at intersection of Belmont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were on scene for a rollover crash at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Sumner Avenue Sunday night.

According to Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, crews received the call at around 9:30 p.m., when crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle on its side.

No injuries reported.

The cause of incident is under investigation at this time.

