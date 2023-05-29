Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee

Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route 391 early Sunday morning.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A grieving community has come together to honor the three individuals killed in a car fire over the weekend.

Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route 391 early Sunday morning.

When Massachusetts State Police troopers arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the car engulfed in flames. First responders and bystanders were able to free the 24-year-old driver, Jonathan Santigago, who later died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The other two victims, 23-year-old Karylee Lopez Moret of Springfield and 25-year-old Angel Gabriel Rasado Colon of Holyoke, died at the scene.

Now, their loved ones came together for a candlelit vigil to mourn their loss and honor their memory.

