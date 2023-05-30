Cowles Bridge on Southwick Rd. in Westfield closed

By Jessica Michalski
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield police have shut down the Cowles Bridge on Southwick Road (routes 10 & 202) due to a break that occurred on a sewer main.

The Westfield Police Department tells us the break happened at the intersection of Mill Street and South Maple Street.

While crews work on repairs and clean up, traffic is being re-routed until further notice.

We’re told all northbound traffic is being re-routed up City View Road to Granville Road and all southbound traffic is being re-routed to Granville Road to City View Road.

No word yet when the bridge will be reopened.

For the latest on current traffic conditions, CLICK HERE for the Western Mass News Traffic map.

Western Mass News will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee
On Sunday evening, there was heavy police, fire, and first responder presence on Alvord Street...
First responders, divers deployed in the area of Alvord Street in South Hadley

Latest News

Agawam Police cruiser
Teen drowns in Agawam
basketball generic
Celtics Fall in Game 7; Miami Wins Eastern Conference
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
File photo
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport