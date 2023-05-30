Cowles Bridge on Southwick Rd. in Westfield closed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield police have shut down the Cowles Bridge on Southwick Road (routes 10 & 202) due to a break that occurred on a sewer main.

The Westfield Police Department tells us the break happened at the intersection of Mill Street and South Maple Street.

While crews work on repairs and clean up, traffic is being re-routed until further notice.

We’re told all northbound traffic is being re-routed up City View Road to Granville Road and all southbound traffic is being re-routed to Granville Road to City View Road.

No word yet when the bridge will be reopened.

