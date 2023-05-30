Divers locate body of missing jet skier in the CT River

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the body of a Springfield man who went missing while jet skiing on the Connecticut River over the holiday weekend.

The jet skier has been identified as 51-year-old, Carlos Lopez.

State Police tell Western Mass News that his body was recovered around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Connecticut River - as the search for him entered a third day.

According to police, Lopez was involved in an accident between the jet ski he was riding and a boat on the CT River in Northampton Sunday night around 7 p.m.

The two people in the boat--an Agawam woman and a Chicopee man-- were rescued by Environmental Police and transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Crews from multiple police and fire departments had been part of the search for Lopez’s body, which was found close to the crash site.

We spoke with the family earlier today, and they tell us that they are heartbroken.

The crash remains under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

