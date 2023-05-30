Driver, monitor arrested for allegedly assaulting autistic child on a bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A van driver and a van monitor have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a special needs student on a transportation bus in Springfield, police report.

William Kane, 73, from East Longmeadow and Judy Cubin, 65, from Chicopee, both faced a judge Tuesday on multiple charges.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom for their arraignments. During the court proceedings we learned the victim in this incident is an 11 year-old boy who is autistic and non-verbal.

The Springfield Police Department reports Cubin was taken into custody on Friday at about 4:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Exchange Street in Chicopee. Springfield Police Detectives under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, conducted the arrest along with Chicopee Police Detectives.

A van driver and a van monitor have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a special needs student on a transportation bus in Springfield, police report (Western Mass News photo)

Then several hours later, around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kane was taken into custody on the 100 block of Westwood Avenue in East Longmeadow. Springfield police with help from Longmeadow police arrested Kane.

“...(This is) in connection with an assault of a special needs child that occurred on a transportation bus for students with different types of physical, behavioral and cognitive needs,” said Ryan Walsh representative for the Springfield Police Department.

The incident allegedly happened on May 23rd on a Van Pool bus.

“On May 25th a representative of the transportation company contacted the Springfield Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) after reviewing footage from one of their vans...,” noted Walsh.

This is when detectives with the SVU began their investigation.

“After reviewing the video and speaking with the victim Detective Mendez-Vasquez applied for and was granted a warrant for the arrests of the Van Driver (Kane) and Van Monitor (Cubin),” explained Walsh.

Cubin and Kane have each been charged with Threat to Commit a Crime, Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person with Injury, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Child Under 14, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, and Permit Injury to Child.

Both were arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday.

