Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer said.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

His attorney says he doesn’t believe the attack was related to the upcoming extradition.

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged though he and two other men are believed to be the last people to see Holloway alive.

In 2012, an Alabama judge declared Holloway legally dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee
On Sunday evening, there was heavy police, fire, and first responder presence on Alvord Street...
First responders, divers deployed in the area of Alvord Street in South Hadley

Latest News

Police in Washington state say a group of burglars used paddleboards to escape.
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building