Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing last night at Bradley International Airport.

According to a spokesman for the airline, the plane was bound from Providence RI, enroute to Baltimore, MD when a mechanical issue prompted the landing.

Passengers and crew were able to get off the plane after it landed safely and taxied to a gate.

The airline put out the following statement, “We’re working now with any of the 146 Customers whose travel plans include onward flights from Baltimore, where they will arrive well behind schedule this evening aboard another aircraft now headed to Bradley International. We’re grateful for the patience and understanding of our Customers as we put nothing higher than ultimate Safety in operating every flight.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton closed as police search for missing jet skier
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee
On Sunday evening, there was heavy police, fire, and first responder presence on Alvord Street...
First responders, divers deployed in the area of Alvord Street in South Hadley

Latest News

The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
Sunny and seasonable again Tuesday, but fires in Nova Scotia may bring smoke our way.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
basketball generic
Celtics preparing to take on Miami for historic Game 7