Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing last night at Bradley International Airport.

According to a spokesman for the airline, the plane was bound from Providence RI, enroute to Baltimore, MD when a mechanical issue prompted the landing.

Passengers and crew were able to get off the plane after it landed safely and taxied to a gate.

The airline put out the following statement, “We’re working now with any of the 146 Customers whose travel plans include onward flights from Baltimore, where they will arrive well behind schedule this evening aboard another aircraft now headed to Bradley International. We’re grateful for the patience and understanding of our Customers as we put nothing higher than ultimate Safety in operating every flight.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.