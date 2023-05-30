Sunshine with a warm-up this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A wildfire smoke plume continues moving across southern New England this evening and drifts across western Mass. The plume doesn’t look as thick in our area, however, hazy skies and some lower visibility is possible this evening and tonight. Air quality also lowers some so Air Quality Alerts have been issued for our entire area through 10pm.

Mainly clear and chilly again tonight with lows returning to the lower 40s by sunrise Wednesday with light to calm wind. Full sunshine will warm temperatures quickly with afternoon highs getting into the lower and middle 80s. Breezes will be light with a South wind around 5-8mph at times. Light levels of wildfire smoke also look to linger, adding a haze to the sky.

An upper level ridge strengthens over New England Thursday and Friday, which will bring up the heat across southern New England. Highs both days approach the lower 90s in the valley with upper 80s in the hill towns. Humidity remains low and skies look sunny Thursday with a UV Index reaching a level 9 (as high as it gets here)-so SUNSCREEN!

Our next weather maker is a cold front dropping down from the north on Friday. Hot and sunny ahead of the front with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There’s a low risk for pop up showers or a thunderstorm, but chances for widespread rain are not good. Any thunderstorms that can develop likely will not become severe. The cold front itself may not pass through western Mass until early Saturday, which will keep clouds around along with a shot at some early morning showers. Rain looks limited and short-lived though and some partial clearing is possible by Saturday afternoon.

One thing we will feel with this cold front is a cool down for the weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday may struggle to reach 70 in spots along with a healthy breeze out of the northeast. Sunday warms back to the middle 70s with full sunshine.

Next week continues to trend a bit more unsettled and milder. Monday looks to be the warmest day, then a trough and upper low will bring in cooler air mid to late week along with a daily threat for late-day showers.

