Teen drowns in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager is dead following a drowning incident in Agawam late Monday.

According to police, first responders were called to an address in the Feeding Hills section of town around 11:30.

Police said a seventeen-year-old male was reported to be unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Lifesaving measures were attempted and failed

The incident is currently under investigation by the Agawam Police Detective unit and the Massachusetts State Police.

