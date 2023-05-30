Teen drowns in Agawam

Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager is dead following a drowning incident in Agawam late Monday.

According to police, first responders were called to an address in the Feeding Hills section of town around 11:30.

Police said a seventeen-year-old male was reported to be unresponsive in a swimming pool.  

Lifesaving measures were attempted and failed

The incident is currently under investigation by the Agawam Police Detective unit and the Massachusetts State Police.

