Bombyx Center in Northampton cleared to hold concerts and performances

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Fire Department has now revoked their cease-and-desist order for the Bombyx Center which prohibited music events at the center.

Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity is located on Pine Street in Florence.

As of last Friday, the organization is clear to hold concerts and performances. We’re told Bombyx management and other city leader sat down for a meeting today about moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with the matter, the Northampton fire chief invoked a cease and desist order after responding to a noise complaint at the facility earlier this month.

Based on observations, like live music and alchohol on the property, the chief determined they were operating a nightclub or a similar facility and that they must install adequate automatic sprinklers.

But when we spoke to leaders of the organization they told us the room is used for multiple purposes, including religious services involving music, and they say the city knew about ongoing plans to renovate the building including the installation of sprinklers, leaving them confused.

Western Mass News reached out to the city’s building department for clarification and found Bombyx is now required to install a sprinkler system by the end of 2023.

We also reached out to Bombyx for a response to this development, but have not yet heard back.

In the meantime Northampton mayor, Gina-Louise Sciarra says she has offered assistance as Bombyx seeks funding for these crucial fire safety upgrades.

