Getting Answers: Local communities seek new vendor for ValleyBike Share program this summer

Many western Mass. communities have enjoyed being part of the ValleyBike Share program. But this year the bikes are on hold.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With warmer weather settling in, bicycles are a popular mode of transportation. Many western Mass. communities have enjoyed being part of the ValleyBike Share program. But this year the bikes are on hold.

That is the question residents of Northampton, and all eight bike share communities want an answer to.

Whether you use the ValleyBike Share bikes frequently or not at all, you can see that the stations are now sitting empty around western Mass.

One of those communities, Northampton explained why in a statement saying:

“The main service provider for the program, Bewegen, Inc., can no longer meet the obligations required by its contract.”

Joining Northampton in the bike share program:

  • Springfield
  • West Springfield
  • Holyoke
  • Chicopee
  • Easthampton
  • South Hadley
  • UMass Amherst, Amherst

Western Mass News spoke with residents from Northampton and Holyoke that said they want to see the bike share program return.

“I would like to have the bikes back,” said Daisy Sanchez. “That’s good exercise for everybody for their health. You know, not for them to steal them or nothing. For the people that need the help, take care of themselves, cause’ that’s good for them.”

“There’s a lot of youth out here the summertime is coming I think it’d be a great fit besides that is something positive for Holyoke beside everything else that’s happening out here,” said Adiel Velez.

In a statement shared with Western Mass News, the mayor of Northampton, Gina-Louise Sciarra said and quote:

“ValleyBike will be back. We need to find a partner that can reliably provide this important transportation service for Northampton and the coalition of communities.”

All eight of those bike-share communities are working together to find that new vendor and bring the ValleyBikes back in time for the summer.

Residents from the participating communities already agreed on a competitive procurement process to select a new partner. That will be happening in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

