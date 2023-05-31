Getting Answers: Officials warn Hyundai owners of viral Tik Tok trend stealing certain car models

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Attention all Hyundai owners, a Tik Tok trend is showing people how to steal your car using just a USB chord. Springfield Police said they are investigating several cases right now.

Springfield Police report a majority of the cars stolen in Springfield this month have been Hyundai’s.

They are now warning Hyundai owners if they don’t take action to prevent their car from being stolen, they could wake up to their car missing.

A viral Tik Tok trend is showing people how to break into certain models of Hyundai’s.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News; they’re seeing the effects of this Tik Tok theft trend in Springfield.

“It’s still going on; it’s been going on for about a month now,” said Walsh. “Nationally it’s been going on for a little longer than that. About 65%-70% of our motor vehicles this month are Hyundai’s or Elantra’s.”

The trend only works on Hyundai models made before 2021 that are not equipped with an immobilizer.

Walsh told us the thieves are busting into people’s cars and then breaking into the cars steering column.

Without the immobilizer installed, the thieves can bypass the ignition with just the turn of a USB chord and in a few short minutes, they’re off with your car.

We spoke with Hyundai dealership owner, Gary Rome, who told us Hyundai owners with eligible vehicles can get those immobilizers installed free of charge.

“It’s been somewhat of an issue, but Hyundai and Kia have responded and they’re providing free immobilizer’s free of charge,” said Rome. “They’re also providing free clubs so you can put that in there so they’re addressing the issue.”

However, just because you get your immobilizer installed that may not stop thefts.

Walsh told us the thieves will still break into your car just to see if they can start it, leaving valuable items you have inside at risk of being stolen.

“People still don’t know, it’s not like you can put a sticker on the car that says you can’t start it,” said Walsh. “So, these mostly juveniles are breaking into cars and seeing if they can get that car to start without a key.”

If you would like to know if your Hyundai is eligible for the anti-theft software, you can type in your car's vin number and schedule an appointment to have your cars immobilizer installed.

