Near Record Heat to End the Week; Dramatic Cool-Down This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A ridge of high pressure continues to build into New England, bringing warmer temperatures through the end of the week. Surface high pressure also remains in control, which gave us a dry, sunny day-again!

Skies remain clear tonight with a southerly breeze this evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Temperatures cool back to the upper 40s and low 50s through sunrise with some areas of fog possible.

Getting toasty Thursday and Friday with highs approaching the low 90s in the Pioneer Valley and challenging records at Westover. Not much wind around with only light westerly breezes at times. The air also remains dry and comfortable with dew points staying in the 50s. Friday will look and feel similar, but wet weather chances increase.

Our next weather-maker is a cold front moving down from the north Friday into Saturday. Friday begins dry and sunny with a fast warm up and near-record high temperatures by the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up in the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing some isolated downpours and gusty breezes to parts of western Mass. Severe weather is unlikely, but there is a low potential for some stronger storms.

The cold front continues moving southward through Saturday morning, keeping a chance for showers ongoing. The front will also bring a wind shift to the northeast and a big drop in temperatures. Highs Saturday will struggle to get into the 60s out East, but in western Mass lower to middle 60s is looking likely. Breezy with a northeasterly wind at 10-20mph and occasional higher gusts. We should see some showers in the morning, then we look drier for the afternoon with lingering clouds.

Sunday also remains breezy and cool with highs in the 60s. There’s a chance for showers, but right now it’s not looking like a washout.

A blocking pattern taking shape for the first week of June. While it’s still early, the forecast is looking cooler than normal and unsettled with a few chances for showers as a mid to upper level low and dip in the jet stream linger.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.