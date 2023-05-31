Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Acorn and Sycamore Streets in the afternoon of Monday, May 22.  They arrived on-scene and found that two homes and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

A short time later, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.  The victim was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit reportedly found that several people arrived together in a car and began shooting at a person and/or a home. The victim was then struck by one or more of the people with whom he arrived.

On Thursday, May 25, Richmond Amoako, 18, of Springfield was arrested in connection with the shooting. It’s alleged that Amoako drove the victim to Mercy Medical Center and fled the area before being questioned by police. He is facing charges including assault and battery with a firearm.

The investigation has also led to the arrest of 18-year-old Priest Thomas of Springfield in connection with the shooting. Walsh added that, “Thomas had two open firearms cases and was outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet as a condition of his release at the time of this incident.”

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed on a Pearl Street apartment, during which a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ was found in a juvenile male’s room. The juvenile was placed under arrest.

These three arrests come just days after a 15-year-old male was arrested at his Wilmont Street home in connection with the shooting.

Amoako has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Thomas is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.

Walsh noted that, due to their ages, the names, photos, and charges for the juveniles will not be released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee

Latest News

Amherst-Pelham school officials show support for LGBTQIA+ students following discrimination...
Amherst-Pelham school officials show support for LGBTQIA+ students following discrimination allegations
Two suspects, including one who was wanted in Vermont, have been arrested by Springfield Police.
Suspect in Vermont attempted murder arrested in Springfield
Daniel Gonzalez
Springfield Police: suspect, out on bail, arrested on firearms charges
Spfld arrest 1
Suspect arrested, gun seized on Bancroft Street in Springfield