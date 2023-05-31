Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Acorn and Sycamore Streets in the afternoon of Monday, May 22. They arrived on-scene and found that two homes and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

A short time later, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries. The victim was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit reportedly found that several people arrived together in a car and began shooting at a person and/or a home. The victim was then struck by one or more of the people with whom he arrived.

On Thursday, May 25, Richmond Amoako, 18, of Springfield was arrested in connection with the shooting. It’s alleged that Amoako drove the victim to Mercy Medical Center and fled the area before being questioned by police. He is facing charges including assault and battery with a firearm.

The investigation has also led to the arrest of 18-year-old Priest Thomas of Springfield in connection with the shooting. Walsh added that, “Thomas had two open firearms cases and was outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet as a condition of his release at the time of this incident.”

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed on a Pearl Street apartment, during which a large capacity ‘ghost gun’ was found in a juvenile male’s room. The juvenile was placed under arrest.

These three arrests come just days after a 15-year-old male was arrested at his Wilmont Street home in connection with the shooting.

Amoako has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Thomas is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.

Walsh noted that, due to their ages, the names, photos, and charges for the juveniles will not be released.

