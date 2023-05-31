Power restored in Springfield after hundreds of Eversource customers lose electricity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A power outage was reported in Springfield in the vicinity of Rowland Street and Fisk Avenue in the city’s Brightwood neighborhood.

This was according to the Eversource Outage Map.

Electricity to close to a 1,000 customers was lost at the height of the outage at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Eversource representative Priscilla Ress tells Western Mass News it was due to an equipment failure in the Birnie Avenue area.

“Our crews are on site evaluating the system for any necessary repairs,” Ress noted.

By about 12:20 p.m. all the power was restored.

