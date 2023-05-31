Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Belmont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

No reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

