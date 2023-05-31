Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Belmont Avenue

Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Wednesday...
Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

No reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Divers locate body of missing jet skier in the CT River
Divers locate body of missing jet skier in the CT River
he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
Cowles Bridge on Southwick Rd. in Westfield reopens after sewage main break

Latest News

With warmer weather settling in, bicycles are a popular mode of transportation. Many western...
Getting Answers: Local communities seek new vendor for ValleyBike Share program this summer
The United States continues to render aid to the war torn country of Ukraine as Russia’s...
Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield helping refugee family from Ukraine
With the last day of May coming to an end, graduation season is in full swing. Springfield...
Springfield Police urge safety following deadly shootings across the country on graduation season
Near-record high temperatures Thursday and Friday, but a dramatic change is coming this weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast