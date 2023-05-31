Springfield firefighters called to fire on Oak St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following breaking news out of Springfield. Emergency crews have been called to a fire in Indian Orchard.

According to Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte, they do have a “working fire” at 186 Oak St.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene now.

No word yet if any injuries have been reported.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we’ll provide an update.

Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for the very latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.