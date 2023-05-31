Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor

Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Jessica Michalski
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in the courtroom as a Springfield middle school teacher faced a judge accused of indecent assault on a minor.

Robert Gayle stood before a judge in Springfield District Court this afternoon charged with assaulting one of his students in a classroom.

Prosecuting attorney, Clarissa Wright with the Hampden District Attorney’s office outlined the case against Gayle. She says his victim was a student at STEM Middle Academy in Springfield where Gayle teaches.

“One allegation is that he asked this individual to come to his classroom, and then at some point he pushed the victim, and then began kissing the victim on the neck. This occurred on a number of occasions,” Wright said.

She also detailed claims that the victim’s mother noticed marks on their neck which is how the case came to light. Additionally, the mother told investigators Gayle attempted to contact the victim and blocked him, but added that did not stop him.

Gayle’s defense attorney, Trevor Maloney making the case that his defendant served in the Navy and was planning to retire this past January.

“Mr. Gayle suffers from PTSD and depression. PTSD is related to some stints during his Navy service...He was recently told that his disability status should be upgraded to a total disability and that’s why he was planning on retiring in January,” explained Maloney.

There is now a cash bail set for $200,000. Gayle is ordered to stay 100 yards away from the victim and have no contact with people under the age of 16 unless supervised.

We reached out to the school district for their response to Gayle’s arrest. In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Azell Cavaan says Gayle was placed on administrative leave on March 31st.

Gayle is expected to appear again in court on June 27th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

he commencement ceremony for Amherst College took place on Sunday morning.
Amherst College students graduate, Harrison Ford spotted during commencement weekend
The Route 5 boat ramp in Easthampton is closed Monday as police search the Connecticut River...
Missing jet-skier identified; search to resume Tuesday morning
Monday evening’s vigil in Springfield honors the three victims of a deadly car fire on Route...
Vigil held in memory of 3 lives lost in weekend vehicle fire on Rt. 391 in Chicopee
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
3 people killed following weekend vehicle fire on Route 391 in Chicopee

Latest News

Bombyx Center in Northampton cleared to hold concerts and performances
Bombyx Center in Northampton cleared to hold concerts and performances
Number of Springfield restaurants receive American Rescue Plan funding
Number of Springfield restaurants receive American Rescue Plan funding
City of Springfield to host Pride parade event this weekend
City of Springfield to host Pride parade event this weekend
Bombyx Center in Northampton cleared to hold concerts and performances
Bombyx Center in Northampton cleared to hold concerts and performances