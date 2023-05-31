Springfield Police: suspect, out on bail, arrested on firearms charges

Daniel Gonzalez
Daniel Gonzalez(Sp)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a shooting suspect, who was out on bail for gun charges.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to the area of Malden and Grand Streets for a ShotSpotter activation. As officers approached the area, they saw two people who immediately ran away at the sight of police.

Officers got out of their car and detained one of those individuals. Police then found a large-capacity gun underneath a car not far from where the suspect was stopped.

Officers also located two shell casings in the area as well.

Daniel Gonzalez was placed under arrest. In July 2022, Springfield Police also arrested Gonzalez with another large-capacity gun. He’s now facing multiple chagres.

