State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man with a lengthy criminal history is being sought by both local and state police.

They’re looking for 36-year-old Bruce Michaud.

Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.(Connecticut State Police)

State police had a warrant for him for first-degree escape.

Windsor Locks police said they recently tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop of a gray 2019 Subaru Impreza with Connecticut registration BH-27022. Michaud was its driver.

Bruce Michaud was driving a Subaru Impreza with Connecticut registration BH-27022, according to...
Bruce Michaud was driving a Subaru Impreza with Connecticut registration BH-27022, according to police.(Windsor Locks police)

Windsor Locks police said they had information that Michaud had been staying at a hotel in the area of Ella Grasso Turnpike in town. They said he had been selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area. He was also seen to be in possession of a firearm.

As officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they said Michaud engaged them in a pursuit that ended in Enfield.

However, neither Michaud nor his vehicle were found.

Windsor Locks police said his criminal history includes arrests for narcotics, sale of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm, violation of probation, burglary and assault.

He is a convicted felon.

They asked the public to notify state police or their local police agency if he’s spotted.

