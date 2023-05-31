Suspect arrested, gun seized on Bancroft Street in Springfield

A Springfield man was arrested Monday after police seized a loaded gun on Bancroft Street.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just before 1 a.m., police saw a car cross over the double-yellow lines on Main Street before turning onto Bancroft Street.

The car stopped on Bancroft Street where the driver, 33-year-old Freddie Rivera, allegedly began to drive in reverse and hit the officer’s unmarked cruiser.

As police were talking to Rivera, they reportedly saw a gun inside his car and an open beer in the cup holder.

Rivera tried to run away from police, but was unsuccessful. He was then placed under arrest and is now facing several charges.

