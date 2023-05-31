Suspect in Vermont attempted murder arrested in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two suspects, including one who was wanted in Vermont, have been arrested by Springfield Police.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 400 block of Franklin Street on Monday for a gun call.

When they arrived, they detained 20-year-old Johnathan Nazario of Springfield on Columbia Terrace.  They then detained 22-year-old Hennessy Matos of Wilbraham near the intersection of Liberty and Tracy Streets.

Investigators reportedly found a purse that had been discarded which contained more than $5,200 in cash, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded gun.

Both Nazario and Matos were arrested on several gun and drug-related charges.

Walsh added that Nazario is a fugitive from justice in connection with a 2022 attempted murder in Bennington, VT.

