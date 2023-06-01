3 people displaced following fire on Clough Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have been able to extinguish a fire at a Springfield home.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 71-73 Clough Street Thursday afternoon for a basement fire.

No injuries were reported. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

