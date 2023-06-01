Chicopee Comp. High School to move graduation ceremony indoors

Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Students attend at graduation ceremony.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, Chicopee Comprehensive High School announced the commencement ceremony will be moved indoors due to weather.

Officials confirmed that due to pending thunderstorms and intermittent showers forecasted throughout the weekend, Chicopee Comp. High School graduation ceremony will take place indoors.

The class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the schools gymnasium and auditorium.

The ceremony will also be live on Spectrum Channel 191 and also can be streamed on the ChicopeeTV Facebook page.

