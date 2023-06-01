Chicopee Comp. High School to move graduation ceremony indoors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, Chicopee Comprehensive High School announced the commencement ceremony will be moved indoors due to weather.

Officials confirmed that due to pending thunderstorms and intermittent showers forecasted throughout the weekend, Chicopee Comp. High School graduation ceremony will take place indoors.

The class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the schools gymnasium and auditorium.

The ceremony will also be live on Spectrum Channel 191 and also can be streamed on the ChicopeeTV Facebook page.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.