Crews battle porch fire on Firglad Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of a porch fire on Firglade Avenue in Springfield late Wednesday night.

In a photo shared on social media by the Springfield Fire Departmernt, firefighters could be seen on the second floor porch of the home.

Emergency crews arrived on-scene shortly before midnight.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation by Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

