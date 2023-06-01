Crews battle porch fire on Firglad Avenue in Springfield
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of a porch fire on Firglade Avenue in Springfield late Wednesday night.
In a photo shared on social media by the Springfield Fire Departmernt, firefighters could be seen on the second floor porch of the home.
Emergency crews arrived on-scene shortly before midnight.
No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation by Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.