Crews battle porch fire on Firglad Avenue in Springfield

Crews responded to reports of a porch fire on Firglade Avenue in Springfield late Wednesday night.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of a porch fire on Firglade Avenue in Springfield late Wednesday night.

In a photo shared on social media by the Springfield Fire Departmernt, firefighters could be seen on the second floor porch of the home.

Emergency crews arrived on-scene shortly before midnight.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation by Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A three-alarm fire on Oak Street in Springfield nearly turned deadly when two firefighters were...
7 people displaced, firefighters safe after being trapped in 3-alarm fire in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

Latest News

State lawmakers consider bill that could bring back ‘happy hour’
State lawmakers consider bill that could bring back ‘happy hour’
State lawmakers consider bill that could bring back ‘happy hour’
State lawmakers consider bill that could bring back ‘happy hour’
Crews battle porch fire on Firglad Avenue in Springfield
Crews battle porch fire on Firglad Avenue in Springfield
Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Northampton, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Liberty Street paving, reading to ‘Sunny the Dog’, student awarded with a new Hyundai