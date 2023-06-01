Getting Answers: 2 local wild animals test positive for rabies

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two wild animals in our area tested positive for rabies this week. One animal was a silver fox in Northampton and the other was a beaver that attacked a swimmer in the Connecticut River.

The silver fox was seen in the area of Smith College in Northampton on Friday. Officials said that a group of people helped guide the animal out of traffic.

“The fox was behaving in a way that is suspect that it might be rabid,” said Northampton Health and Human Services Commissioner Merridith O’Leary.

Since the fox wasn’t behaving normally and the risk of disease exposure, the animal was humanely euthanized. O’Leary said two people were exposed to the animal and are undergoing treatments.

Meantime in the water, a beaver attacked a swimmer in the Connecticut River in Hatfield on Sunday. Hatfield Board of Health Member Jeff Zgrodnik told Western Mass News that the beaver attacked the person after they dove off a boat. Someone on-board dove in to help and dragged both the person and the beaver to shore and were then able to get the animal off, but the situation did not stop onshore.

“When they got the animal off the victim, it started to chase others around the beach and they were able to capture the beaver and put it down, so it didn’t hurt anybody else,” Zgrodnik explained.

O’Leary said it’s not always easy tell if an animal has rabies.

“You can’t tell if an animal has rabies by just looking at it. Sometimes, animals that do have rabies act strangely depending on as the virus proliferates in their brains…Rabid animals might attack people or other animals,” O’Leary noted.

If you do spot an animal that you think could be rabid, call the police or your local animal control right away.

