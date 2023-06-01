Getting Answers: lifeguard shortage could impact local swimming areas

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Swimming season is back and people across western Massachusetts are ready to enjoy the beaches and pools, but will there be enough lifeguards this year?

Safety may play a part in how long people can enjoy their beach and pool days this summer because there are plenty of opportunities in Massachusetts and across the country to work as a lifeguard. It’s an issue that could impact if and when pools are open and something that has been going on for three years.

“Ever since COVID started, not only us in Holyoke, everyone other quadrant that I talked to in Southwick, Springfield, everybody is having a hard time getting lifeguards. I know Easthampton didn’t open last year because of this,” said Maura Shea, aquatics director for the Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department.

The biggest obstacle for communities in western Massachusetts trying to hire new lifeguards is they are trying to compete with state efforts to do the same.

“This year, DCR has been very aggressive in trying to find a compensation package and an incentive package to really entice people that are interested in lifeguarding to take a lifeguarding class and then work with us over the summer,” said Shawn Derosa, director of pool and waterfront safety for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

This year, Mass. DCR is paying anywhere from $22 to $27 an hour for people to work as lifeguards and they even have sign-on bonuses from $250 to $1,250 depending on your experience and skill level. Derosa also recommended everyone at the pool should be vigilant and act as lifeguards themselves, not just around their loved ones, but also strangers.

“I think is almost natural anyways to pay attention to what’s going on and if you see someone having troubles, you know to flag it and to help out…absolutely,” said Al Dygon of Chicopee.

In Holyoke, they are already fully staffed for the summer, but there are other towns and cities still looking to hire lifeguards and many of them are paying a little more this year too.

