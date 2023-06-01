Getting Answers: Local animal shelters react to rising rates in dog euthanasia

Animal shelters across the nation are in crisis as dog euthanasia rates are spiking largely due to a slowdown in people adopting pets.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Animal shelters across the nation are in crisis as dog euthanasia rates are spiking largely due to a slowdown in people adopting pets.

In the last year alone, dog euthanasia went up nearly 40 percent. Western Mass News is getting answers on what a local shelter is seeing.

“We need our entire Massachusetts and New England community to come together right now because it’s a pretty desperate environment out there for dogs,” said Michael Keiley.

Michael Kieley of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) spoke to Western Mass News about why dogs are being put down at an alarming rate.

According to Shelter Animals Count, euthanasia rates jumped to 39 percent in the last year, and suggests the climbing trend will continue this year.

Dogs euthanized in 2021: 93,697

Dogs euthanized in 2022: 129,85

SOURCE: shelter animals count

Kieley said the economy, and a lack of veterinary resources lead to fewer adoptive homes.

“‘We have a couple dogs coming in this week that need medical care, and the shelters that they’re coming from in Alabama don’t have ways sometime to get access to the basic medical care like to get spayed neutered adopted,” said Kieley. “Let alone more complex medical issues.”

Locally, we checked in with the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield and spoke with executive director Megan Talbert. She said this is their busiest time of year with new animals coming through their doors every day.

“We’re certainly seeing what the national trends are seeing, so people that are struggling with housing with economic insecurity, reaching out needing help making the difficult decision sometimes that they are not able to keep those animals in their homes,” said Talbert.

We asked how people can help; she told Western Mass News they’re looking for foster homes.

“We’re willing to work with foster homes if somebody is going on vacation or they don’t quite know about the time commitment the expenses that are involved in fostering an animal,” said Talbert. “We really encourage people to reach out and help them through.”

To help combat this MSPCA has a goal of placing 2,500 dogs into adoptive homes by the fall, through summer adoption events.

