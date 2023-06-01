Monson Police investigating recent string of car break-ins

By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Monson are warning residents to lock their cars after a recent string of car break-ins.

Authorities said they are currently investigating incidents on East Hill Road, King Street, Beebe Road, Munn Road, Crest Road, and Fenton Road.

They added that items were stolen from cars that were unlocked overnight. Monson Police are reminding everyone to make sure their cars are locked and to remove all valuables.

