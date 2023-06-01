Psychic medium Matt Fraser returning to MGM Springfield

A popular event is coming back to MGM Springfield: live readings with psychic medium Matt Fraser.
A popular event is coming back to MGM Springfield: live readings with psychic medium Matt Fraser.(Submitted photo)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and David Winstrom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular event is coming back to MGM Springfield: live readings with psychic medium Matt Fraser.

What Fraser does for a living is comforting for many across the country. For years, he has connected with souls of lost family members and friends of audiences who attend his live psychic readings. Later this month, he will return to Springfield to give more of those readings at his fifth appearance in the city.

“What’s amazing is that I never know where I’m going to be in the room, who will come through, or even what they’ll say, and that’s the fun part, but what I do know is that every single message is a chance for that family to heal, find comfort, and also answer questions about a loved one’s passing,” Fraser explained.

Fraser has been sharing his talent for most of his life and said he grew up living in the Bruce Willis movie “The Sixth Sense.” As a young boy, he thought his ability to talk to the dead was a curse, but as he grew up, he realized he could use this gift to help people find closure and heal.

“So many times, when we lose a loved one, we don’t get to say goodbye. We wonder, ‘are they okay? Are they at peace? Are they in heaven? Is there a heaven? Are pets with them?’ and as a medium, I love that I get to answer those questions for people,” Fraser noted.

Fraser told Western Mass News that every show he does is “a family reunion with heaven” and no matter where anyone sits, a connection is possible.

“During this event, I can’t stay up on the stage. Literally, what you’ll see is me jump off the stage and start running through the audience and going wherever I’m pulled. One minute, I could be talking to somebody in the front row who lost their mom. Next thing you know, I’m with someone in the back who lost their son,” Fraser said.

Fraser told us his goal and personal challenge is to read as many people as possible during the two shows in western Massachusetts.

“I expect that every single show is going to be a completely different experience because one minute, it could be really exciting where you have a lot of souls that come through with personalities that are really loud and strong and funny, where another show could be a little bit sad or a little bit heavy with the emotions,” Fraser added.

Both shows will be at 8 p.m. on June 9 and June 10 at MGM Springfield’s Aria ballroom.

You can CLICK HERE for more information or tickets.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A three-alarm fire on Oak Street in Springfield nearly turned deadly when two firefighters were...
7 people displaced, firefighters safe after being trapped in 3-alarm fire in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

Latest News

The Eastern States Exposition team has been working overtime to bring participants and fans an...
Preparations underway for upcoming Hooplandia tournament
Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.
Springfield Police: 3 people arrested following traffic stop
One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend home invasion in East Longmeadow.
Suspect arrested in connection with East Longmeadow home invasion
Firefighters have been able to extinguish a fire at a Springfield home.
3 people displaced following fire on Clough Street in Springfield