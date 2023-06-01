Springfield Police: 3 people arrested following traffic stop

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.
Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign Wednesday afternoon and they pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of West Street and Plainfield Street.

While they were conducting the traffic stop, they received information about a disturbance involving a gun on Osgood Street.  The vehicle they stopped reportedly matched the description of the one the suspects from the disturbance left in.

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.
Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.(Springfield Police)

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Ortiz of Springfield, and two passengers, 38-year-old Travis Parenteau of North Troy, VT and 36-year-old Jackeline Coello of Holyoke, were detained because of the gun call. Police searched the car and found two loaded handguns, $3,780 in cash, approximately 200 bags of heroin, and a bag of cocaine.

Ortiz, Parenteau, and Coello were all arrested on several gun and drug-related charges.  Ortiz is facing an additional charge of failure to stop or yield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A three-alarm fire on Oak Street in Springfield nearly turned deadly when two firefighters were...
7 people displaced, firefighters safe after being trapped in 3-alarm fire in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

Latest News

A popular event is coming back to MGM Springfield: live readings with psychic medium Matt Fraser.
Psychic medium Matt Fraser returning to MGM Springfield
The Eastern States Exposition team has been working overtime to bring participants and fans an...
Preparations underway for upcoming Hooplandia tournament
One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend home invasion in East Longmeadow.
Suspect arrested in connection with East Longmeadow home invasion
Firefighters have been able to extinguish a fire at a Springfield home.
3 people displaced following fire on Clough Street in Springfield