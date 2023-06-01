Springfield Police: 3 people arrested following traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign Wednesday afternoon and they pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of West Street and Plainfield Street.

While they were conducting the traffic stop, they received information about a disturbance involving a gun on Osgood Street. The vehicle they stopped reportedly matched the description of the one the suspects from the disturbance left in.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Ortiz of Springfield, and two passengers, 38-year-old Travis Parenteau of North Troy, VT and 36-year-old Jackeline Coello of Holyoke, were detained because of the gun call. Police searched the car and found two loaded handguns, $3,780 in cash, approximately 200 bags of heroin, and a bag of cocaine.

Ortiz, Parenteau, and Coello were all arrested on several gun and drug-related charges. Ortiz is facing an additional charge of failure to stop or yield.

