Staying Hot Friday with Likely Showers and Thunderstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nearing record-high temperatures today and Friday with highs hitting lower 90s for many!

Temperatures cool off nicely tonight with clear skies and light to calm wind. Once again, some valley fog is possible through sunrise with lows in the mid-50s.

We wake up to sunshine Friday with temperatures rising fast. Early afternoon highs should get into the 80s to low 90s depending on how quickly wet weather gets going-the later, the hotter. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the early to mid afternoon and continue into the early evening. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, there is a low risk for microbursts if a severe storm can develop. Microbursts can bring destructive straight-line wind to very localized (2-3 miles) areas.

Slow-moving storms are also possible Friday afternoon and evening that may lead to flooding or flash flooding-but that threat is also low. The cold front pushes south Friday night and wind shifts to the northeast and increases. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s with a few showers through early Saturday morning.

A dramatic cool-down for the weekend as a solid northeasterly flow develops over New England. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 60s for western Mass with cooler temperatures in the 50s farther east! Breezy with NE wind around 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. We keep a lot of clouds, but may get some sun in the mix too. Spotty showers are possible early Saturday, then later Sunday in our area.

A messy weather pattern heading into next week, but overall it looks like lingering low pressure will keep temperatures below normal, skies partly to mostly cloudy, and give us a daily threat for some afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. No washouts, but an unsettled stretch is on the way.

