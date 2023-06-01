Suspect arrested in connection with East Longmeadow home invasion

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend home invasion in East Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow Police said that officers were called to a Pioneer Circle home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported home invasion. When they arrived, the homeowner told them that they were sitting at the kitchen table when they heard a loud noise in the bathroom. The suspect, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black medical-style mask, then appeared.

The victim reportedly told investigators that the suspect was holding a knife with a dark colored handle, put it close to the victim’s chest, and said “I won’t kill you if you give me all your money.” An investigation found that the suspect entered the home through a first-floor bathroom window by using a metal ladder.

The victim, who was not physically injured, turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled.

Police explained that 30-year-old Joseph Sherman of East Longmeadow was identified as a suspect. They learned that Sherman had been reportedly living in a tent in the woods behind a Pioneer Circle home and was an “acquaintance” of the residents of the home he was living behind.

Sherman was arrested on Wednesday night at a Chicopee motel. He was arraigned in Palmer District Court on charges of home invasion, armed robbery while masked, threating to commit a crime, and possession of a Class B substance. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.

