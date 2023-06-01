Thursday marks 12 year anniversary of EF-3 tornado that tore through several communities
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 12 years since an EF-3 tornado ripped through western Massachusetts from Westfield to Charlton.
The tornado touched down at 4:17 p.m. in Westfield where damage was minor, but but it then moved into West Springfield, intensified, and crossed over the Connecticut River.
A moment of silence will be held on the front steps of Springfield city hall at 4:38 p.m. to mark the time that the tornado passed through the city back in 2011.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.