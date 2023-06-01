Thursday marks 12 year anniversary of EF-3 tornado that tore through several communities

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 12 years since an EF-3 tornado ripped through western Massachusetts from Westfield to Charlton.

The tornado touched down at 4:17 p.m. in Westfield where damage was minor, but but it then moved into West Springfield, intensified, and crossed over the Connecticut River.

A moment of silence will be held on the front steps of Springfield city hall at 4:38 p.m. to mark the time that the tornado passed through the city back in 2011.

ABC40 was on the air as an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through parts of western Massachusetts and we were there as communities worked to rebuild.

