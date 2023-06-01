Town by Town: Liberty Street paving, reading to ‘Sunny the Dog’, student awarded with a new Hyundai

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Northampton, and Holyoke.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli joined with city councilors to highlight the paving of Liberty Street.

Sarno said the projects will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses, in the area.

The mayor also thanked State Senator Adam Gomez for his efforts in securing the $850,000 for this project.

The official reading buddy of the Forbes Library in Northampton, sunny the dog stops by every Wednesday for story time with local kids!

You along with your little ones can book a 15-minute appointment to read to Sunny on Wednesdays between 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This is a great way to help kids practice reading, and we’re told sunny is a great listener!

Finally, Gary Rome, President & CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai awarded one lucky Holyoke high School student with a brand-new Hyundai venue.

The lucky winner was Mahaya Tabin!

There were close to 20 finalists, and each got to turn a key. Tabin was the final lucky keyholder and she shared with Western Mass News how it felt in those suspenseful moments.

Mahaya Tabin said, “I was like scared I was like I’m going to just have to walk away I didn’t even get the chance to tun it and then I got to walk up and turn it I was like oh my god! I was like let me just get in my car.”

The Gary Rome academic achievement award to a Holyoke High School student began back in 2010. Every year one deserving junior or senior at the school is awarded a brand-new Hyundai from Gary Rome.

The students that apply must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better.

Holyoke High School Principal Lori McKenna told us no student is more deserving than Tabin!

