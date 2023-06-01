Tractor-trailer fire causing delays along I-91 south in Holyoke

A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of I-91 south in Holyoke Thursday morning.
A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of I-91 south in Holyoke Thursday morning.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of I-91 south in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to MassDOT, the fire was in the area of Exit 12, near the Holyoke Mall.

Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

Video submitted from a Western Mass News viewer showed the moments after a tractor-trailer caught fire along I-91 south in Holyoke

While all lanes were closed for a time, MassDOT said that the left lane on the southbound side has reopened.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

