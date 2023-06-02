3 YWCA employees accused of stealing funds meant for domestic violence victims

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three western Massachusetts YWCA employees have been charged with theft of state funds that were intended to be used for domestic violence victims. The non-profit organization is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

Court documents reveal that the three suspects allegedly stole more $28,000 over the past year.

“After a few weeks in April into May of investigating, it was alleged that more than $28,000 in money that was meant for grant money for people in need of housing assistance and other things to pay for those emergency expenses was used instead for personal gain for three suspects who were employees of the YWCA,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, chief operating officer Aisha Pizarro, homelessness director Sharifa Forbes, and Patricia Medina, all from Springfield, were charged in Springfield District Court last month. Walsh told us they began their investigation after the Department of Public Health noticed irregular activity of that funding.

“Our detectives investigated for several weeks and applied for and were granted a warrant for the arrest of three suspects. One suspect was arrested after getting in a motor vehicle accident and she had an open warrant. The other two suspects turned themselves into court, so the three individuals right now are being charged,” Walsh explained.

Court documents reveal that Forbes is accused of embezzling almost $8,000 and Medina less than $900. Meanwhile, Pizarro is accused of stealing approximately $20,000 to pay for her own bills and one family member. Investigators said that on April 6 of this year, she was reportedly seen on video entering the YWCA building around 11 p.m. and left four hours later with a large box. The next morning, court documents reveal that Pizarro took an ‘unexpected’ leave of absence with no advance notice to the agency.

“As this continues, the investigation is open, but the information has been forwarded to the attorney general’s office just to see if they would like to investigate further to see if this runs deeper in other portions of the state,” Walsh added.

We did reach out to the YWCA for comment, but have not yet heard back, but the three suspects have pleaded not guilty.

